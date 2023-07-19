Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

