Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,905,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 227,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

