Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

