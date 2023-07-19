Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.76 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 299,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after buying an additional 154,537 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

