Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $474.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.40 and a 1-year high of $478.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

