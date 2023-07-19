Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 100.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.20.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $326.32 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.82 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

