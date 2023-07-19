Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,640 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.