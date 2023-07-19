Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,845 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Autohome worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

ATHM stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

