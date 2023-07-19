Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $387.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $496.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.41 and its 200 day moving average is $358.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

