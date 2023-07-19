Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 269,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $384.59 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $389.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.19 and a 200-day moving average of $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
