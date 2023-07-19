Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.