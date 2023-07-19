Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 17,806 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

