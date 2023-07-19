Chelsea R. Stoner Sells 132,917 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.1 %

CXM opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.