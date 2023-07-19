William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

