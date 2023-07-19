BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.