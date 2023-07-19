Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

