Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys 16,950 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

NYSE:AIM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.15.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 12,362.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AIM ImmunoTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

