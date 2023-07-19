Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys 16,950 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance
NYSE:AIM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.15.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 12,362.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
