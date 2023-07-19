Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys 16,950 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

NYSE:AIM opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.15.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 12,362.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.