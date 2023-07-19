Paul L. Alpern Sells 1,532 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $12,271.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AIP opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.89. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
