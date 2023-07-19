Paul L. Alpern Sells 1,532 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $12,271.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIP opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.89. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

About Arteris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 362,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 600,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 12.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.