Globalstar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 51,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 3,190 call options.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 75,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,439,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GSAT. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

