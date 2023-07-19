Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 316,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Molekule Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKUL opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -6.10. Molekule Group has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Molekule Group had a negative net margin of 157.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.31%.

Molekule Group Company Profile

Molekule Group, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

