Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,197.78.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,497.95.
  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.47.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

