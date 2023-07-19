Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,197.78.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Monday, July 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $20,497.95.

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

