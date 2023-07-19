Daniel Bensen Sells 1,900 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $30,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,535.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Daniel Bensen sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $8,065.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Daniel Bensen sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $8,010.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43.

On Monday, July 3rd, Daniel Bensen sold 4,265 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $69,818.05.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Daniel Bensen sold 120 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,974.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 7.4 %

TYRA stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.98. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.