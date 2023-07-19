Nick Daddario Sells 300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,746.40.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

