VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 12,777 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,727 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OIH stock opened at $331.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $198.59 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

