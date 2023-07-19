BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,671 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 6,341 call options.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

