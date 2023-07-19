Mark Cuban Sells 1,600 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,283.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $79,846.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $9,348.00.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 56.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

