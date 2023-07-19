Traders Buy Large Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 2,242 call options.
Progressive Stock Down 1.8 %
PGR stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,465. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
