Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 23,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,885 call options.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.