Traders Purchase Large Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 12,082 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 988,556 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

FCEL stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

