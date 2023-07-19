Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.9 %

TBLA stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

