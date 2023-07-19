Lior Golan Sells 10,000 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2023

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $31,300.00.
  • On Friday, June 30th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $31,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $30,800.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lior Golan sold 1,200 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $3,612.00.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.9 %

TBLA stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.