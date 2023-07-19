Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $35,970.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $35,090.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.83. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

