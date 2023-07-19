Kyle Robert Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.