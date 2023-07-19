Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 40,585 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 40,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $75,893.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,603,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,861.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 400,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 200,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

NYSE BKKT opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,057.17% and a positive return on equity of 133.00%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

