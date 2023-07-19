Robert Fauber Sells 282 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34.

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $359.44 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $359.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.71. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.