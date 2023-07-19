Sarah Mary Ward Acquires 6,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Mary Ward acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00.

CI Financial stock opened at C$16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$637.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2534381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

