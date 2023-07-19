Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62.
ChargePoint Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.