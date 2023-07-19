Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 12,200 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.