Comparing Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) and China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) and China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and China Railway Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A China Railway Group $123.12 billion 0.09 $3.43 billion N/A N/A

China Railway Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.6% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Southland and China Railway Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A 21.83% 2.66% China Railway Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southland and China Railway Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Railway Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southland currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.01%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than China Railway Group.

Summary

Southland beats China Railway Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works. The company's Survey, Design and Consulting Services segment provides survey, design, consulting, research and development, feasibility study, and compliance certification services to infrastructure construction projects. Its Engineering Equipment and Component Manufacturing segment designs, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells turnouts, bridge steel structures, and other railway related equipment, engineering machinery, and materials. The company's Property Development segment develops, sells, and manages residential and commercial properties. Its Other Businesses segment is involved in mining, financial, service concession arrangements operation, merchandise trading, and other ancillary businesses. China Railway Group Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Beijing, China.

