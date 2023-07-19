CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

