CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
