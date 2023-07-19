Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.