Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.36. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.