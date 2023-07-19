FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.