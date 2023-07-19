Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $645.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 635,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,179.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 74,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 189,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,118.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 212,610 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

