Reviewing Voice Assist (VSST) & Its Peers

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 296 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Voice Assist to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Voice Assist and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 387 1588 3497 24 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Voice Assist’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $418.73 million -$6.85 million 693.24

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Voice Assist’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voice Assist and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -31.67% -252.86% -7.39%

About Voice Assist

Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

