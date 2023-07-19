Financial Analysis: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Sonic Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 374.90 -$44.19 million ($1.37) -2.38 Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.96 25.21

Sonic Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -12,891.82% -41.18% -36.71% Sonic Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Sonic Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and Sonic Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonic Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.72%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Sonic Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Sonic Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Healthcare beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry. It also offers primary care medical services comprising general practice clinics, occupational health services, skin cancer clinics, after-hours general practice services, general practice IT solutions, and community-based healthcare services. The company operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium, and internationally. Sonic Healthcare Limited was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

