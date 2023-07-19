TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $267,808.70 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.46.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
