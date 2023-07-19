TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $267,808.70 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.