Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) versus Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Head to Head Comparison

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.11 $10.70 million $1.53 9.05 Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.50 $34.73 million $1.18 8.22

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 11.25% 8.30% 0.68% Macatawa Bank 37.51% 16.50% 1.46%

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

