UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $572.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $592.00 to $572.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.10.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $500.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.91.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $303,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $497,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.