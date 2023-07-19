Roth Mkm Boosts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $324.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $298.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

NYSE:SNA opened at $295.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.53. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

