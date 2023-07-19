Head to Head Survey: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Triple P alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl -8.07% -27.55% -4.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.17 -$1.38 billion ($6.06) -2.13

This table compares Triple P and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Triple P and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%.

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triple P beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

(Get Free Report)

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.