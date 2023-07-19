Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 194,700 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 194,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $467,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Galecto stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galecto by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Galecto by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Galecto by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Galecto by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLTO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Galecto in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

