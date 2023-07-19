Edward Harris Fenster Sells 25,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 316.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.